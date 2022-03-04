FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno police are asking for the public’s help to identify suspects in what they are saying was an unprovoked shooting.

Police say they responded to the area of North Chestnut Avenue and Highway 180, on Jan. 21.

Investigators say they found a 21-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was transported from the scene to receive medical attention.

During their investigation, police say they determined the victim was traveling north on Chestnut Avenue in a vehicle when two vehicles began following the victim. Suspects inside the other vehicles shot at the victim as he drove by, according to investigators.

The victim is not a gang member and did not provoke the shooting, according to police.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Detective Juan Cardenas at (559) 621-2072.