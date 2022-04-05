FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police are asking for help identifying the suspect in a 2020 shooting outside a southwest Fresno gas station.

Police say around 3:08 a.m. on March 5, 2020, they responded to reports of gunfire near a gas station on North Parkway Drive.

When officers arrived, they said that they found two 27-year-old men suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Medical service crews attempted to help, but both men would later be pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials.

Officers say a 48-year-old female was also hit in the back of the head by gunfire, but she survived her injuries.

During their investigation, detectives say they learned that the victims were in front of the gas station prior to the shooting.

The shooting and the shooting suspect were captured on surveillance, according to police.

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to contact Detective Ben Barnes

at (559) 621-2421.