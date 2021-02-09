Fresno Police looking for 2nd gunman in ‘Devil’s Delights’ dispensary shooting

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — One suspect was arrested Wednesday in connection with a shooting inside Fresno’s ‘Devil’s Delights’ dispensary, but one suspect is still at large.

Police say that on Dec. 3 at approximately 2:45 p.m., two suspects entered the business, robbed it, and shot two employees leaving them with non-life-threatening wounds. After releasing images from the scene, detectives identified Marcus Green, 28, as one of the suspects.

Green was taken into custody Wednesday and booked into Fresno County Jail.

Second suspect photo provided by Fresno Police Department

The second suspect is still at-large. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Fresno Police.