Fresno Police investigating shooting in Central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A shooting in central Fresno Friday night is under investigation by police.

Officers responded just before 9:00 p.m. to the area of Belmont and Glenn avenues. They arrived to find a victim suffering from gunshots wounds, one to the arm and one to the head.

Lt. Anthony Dewall says they believe the victim was by himself when the shooting occurred.

Authorities say they have not determined the scene of the shooting, and say that the victim walked away from the scene before seeking help.

The victim was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition, with non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing.

