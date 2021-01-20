Fresno Police investigating an officer involved shooting in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in the southeast area.

Police say the shooting happened around 5 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Kings Canyon and Maple avenues.

No other details have been released at this time as officers continue to investigate.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.