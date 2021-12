FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police officers are investigating after responding to an alarm call at the Mexican consulate in northwest Fresno Friday morning.

Officers said when they arrived around 5:30 a.m., they found someone had entered the consulate but investigators don’t believe anything was taken.

Authorities are asking the public to come forward if they have seen anything suspicious in the area by contacting the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.