FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A call from Los Angeles led Fresno Police to a home where they found a man dead Thursday night.

Police went to the house near Ashcroft and Marks avenues around 7:30 pm.

Police say the man had been dead for several hours when they arrived. Investigators say the man had wounds on his body but are not saying how he died.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.