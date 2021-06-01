Fresno Police investigating a suspicious death in central Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Police are investigating a what they’re calling a suspicious death in central Fresno Tuesday.

Police said they responded to the area of Holt and Swift avenues around 7:00 a.m. after they received a 911 call of a man bleeding near a home on Swift Avenue.

According to police, the man in his 60s was found dead near home with “obvious trauma.”

Police are still investigating how the man died.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.