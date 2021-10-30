Fresno police investigate two shootings that left two men dead

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Detectives are investigating two separate shootings that left two men dead on Friday and Saturday, according to Fresno police officials.

The first shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. on Friday. Police were dispatched to the 3009 block of E. Belmont for reports of five to six gunshots with a female screaming in the background.

While officers were responding to the incident, officials say they received another report of a person who had been shot in the face. Upon arrival, police say they found a man in his late 20’s suffering from a gunshot wound to his facial area.

Authorities say the man was transported to a local hospital where he later died due to his injuries.

A few hours later, police responded to the 4500 block of E. Balch for a four-round ShotSpotter alert. According to officials, as officers were responding, another call came in stating a gunshot wound victim was at the scene.

When police arrived at the area, they say officers found a man in his late 20’s suffering from two gunshot wounds.

Authorities say the victim was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

According to Fresno police officials, there is no indication that these shootings are connected.

Officials say homicide detectives are currently investigating both shootings and no suspects have been identified at this time.