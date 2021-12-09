Fresno police investigate two deadly morning shootings, speak out on homicide rates

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE)- Fresno police are now investigating what led to two deadly Thursday morning shootings, both taking place within just minutes of each other, but Fresno police say they are not related.

Fresno police say the number of shootings this year is down from last year at this time with 2020 ending with more than 730 shootings.

The department says it’s doing everything it can by putting the right resources in the right areas and recovering as many weapons as possible from the streets.

Shortly after 1 a.m., officers responded to two ShotSpotter activations at the 100 block of N. San Pablo to find 21-year-old, Brandon Catano, dead in front of an apartment complex.

Police say two other victims, a 23-year-old man was suffering from a single gunshot wound and a 17-year-old man was suffering from a stab wound.

Police say both are now in stable condition.

“It appears that some of the tenants of this apartment complex have been having issues, there was a physical disturbance which led to a shooting and stabbing,” says Lt. Larry Bowlan, with Fresno police.

Police say all victims are related, lived at the same apartment complex, but there is no indication that this was gang-related.

Just minutes later, police say they responded to an apartment complex in the 500 block of E. Barstow for a report of a gunshot victim, who later died from his injuries.

“A male subject whose 17 years old was shot outside in the complex area somewhere as he made his way to an apartment,” says Lt. Bowlan.

Police say the young man had left the apartment complex to meet someone to purchase an item when shots rang out.

“Shortly thereafter, our male victim came running back and they called our department asking for help,” says Lt. Bowlan.

Police say December of 2020 ended with 74 homicide-related shootings and so far this year, there have been 71 homicide-related shootings, a number the Fresno police department says it hopes to close in on.

“We’re going to do everything we can to prevent that number from reaching that murder rate or going above it,” says Lt. Bowlan. “The reality is we’ve got a lot of people out there with handguns and different types of assault rifles and were doing everything we can to counter that.”

Police say both incidents are ongoing investigations, and they ask that if you know anything, to contact the Fresno police department.