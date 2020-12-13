Fresno Police investigate shooting in Pinedale

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Police on Sunday are investigating what exactly led to a shooting in Pinedale that left a man hospitalized.

Officers around 12:10 p.m. responded to the area of San Pablo and Herndon avenues for a report of a shooting victim, said Lt. Tim Tietjen. A man in his 30s was found suffering from a bullet wound in the abdomen next to a vehicle that had four bullet holes.

He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center where he was listed in critical but stable condition.

It was found that two individuals got into an argument in the area of College and Minarets avenue and turned into a shooting, Tietjen said. The other person involved in the shooting called officers and said the man hospitalized had shot at him and caused him to return fire.

Officers are not sure if the man hospitalized was hit while driving his vehicle.

The shooting remains under investigation.