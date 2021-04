FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A shooting victim is in stable condition after being dropped off at Community Regional Medical Center Wednesday morning, according to Fresno Police.

Police said according to the victim the shooting happened around 7:15 a.m. near Ashlan and Blackstone avenues at the Rodeway Inn.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.