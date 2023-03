FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is investigating after a convenience store was robbed early Tuesday morning in central Fresno.

Police say a person walked into the 7-11 at Marks and Ashlan avenues around 5 a.m., demanded cash and left with various items. There was a customer inside the store at the time of the robbery.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.