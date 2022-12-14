FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police are looking for a man who allegedly stole a resident’s package from their porch in Fresno on Tuesday.

Police say the man captured on their Ring camera was described by the residents as a white or Hispanic man with tattoos on his face.

Officials say he had a black backpack and was last seen riding his red bike First and Ashlasn.

The Fresno Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding the suspect’s identity or whereabouts to contact Detective Dustin Freeman at (559) 621-6409.