Fresno Police identify victim in Valentine’s Day shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man shot and killed on Valentine’s Day has been identified by Fresno County authorities.

Donald Sylver, 43 of Fresno, died Sunday after being shot in downtown Fresno, investigators said.

Officers said they responded to the area of Grant and Mariposa avenues around 2:00 p.m. Sunday for a report of a shooting victim.

When they arrived, they found Sylver with a gunshot wound.

Sylver was transported to Community Regional Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

Police said that Slyver’s girlfriend was detained at the scene and that the shooting may have been domestic violence-related.

The investigation is ongoing.