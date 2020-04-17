Fresno Police identify suspect driver in fatal crash

FRESNO, California (KGPE/KSEE) – Fresno Police identified the driver of Thursday’s high-speed crash that killed another driver and himself at the intersection of Palm Avenue and Clinton Avenue.

Police identified the suspect driver as Shane Stone of Fresno.

According to police, Stone is a known gang member and has an extensive criminal history with several evading and weapons charges. He was on Federal Probation at the time of the collision.

Officers say they were patrolling an area close to Roeding Park around 4:30 p.m. when they noticed a suspicious vehicle, ran the plates, and established that it had an expired registration. They attempted to pull that vehicle over but it sped away.

Officer said they stopped trying to catch up due to the suspect vehicle’s speed and distance.

“The suspect vehicle who fled, according to witnesses, ran the red light here northbound Palm at Clinton, traveling out what witnesses described as well over 100 miles per hour,” said Lt. Bill Dooley.

According to police, the victim’s vehicle was traveling west on Clinton Avenue and was preparing to turn south onto Palm Avenue when the suspect crashed into the side of that vehicle at the intersection.

“Actually sheared off the right quarter panel of the victim’s vehicle, tearing off the tire, the engine, all the way down to the muffler,” said Lt. Dooley. “The impact was extremely traumatic.”

The Fresno Police Department Collision Reconstruction Unit said they located a loaded, fully automatic assault rifle in the trunk of the suspect vehicle.

The victim in the second car has not been identified.

