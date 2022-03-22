FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Investigators from the Fresno Police Department have identified the person who allegedly kidnapped a woman on Monday.

Fresno police say that Jesus Benitez Jr., 33, was arrested Monday shortly after his vehicle was located in the area of Lane and Winery avenues in Fresno. Investigators say Benitez was taken into custody without incident.

Around 11:00 a.m. on Monday, officers responded to the area of Fresno and Tyler streets after it was reported that a woman had possibly been hit by a vehicle.

When officers arrived, they say they learned that the woman had actually been possibly kidnapped by Benitez. Fresno police confirmed that the video that surfaced Monday was of the alleged kidnapping.

Benitez was booked into Fresno County jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, in this case, a vehicle, kidnapping and domestic battery.