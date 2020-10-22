Fresno Police detain man attempting to drive away from accident involving six vehicles

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — Fresno Police detain man attempting to run away from the scene of an accident involving six vehicles Wednesday afternoon.

Officers say a driver was driving west on McKinley avenue near Highway 41 at around 2 p.m. when the driver tried to avoid a group of cars that were stopped by going over the median.

“There are a number of vehicles that were hit and even one vehicle, the white van to my left that overturned,” Sergeant James Fowler with the Fresno Police Department said.

Police say there was only one minor injury and no arrest has been made as of yet.

The investigation is ongoing.

