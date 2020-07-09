Fresno Police Department investigating shooting that killed one man in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed one man in central Fresno Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities say they responded to a 911 call in the area of Belmont Avenue and Effie Street for a shooting at around 6:42 p.m.

When authorities arrived they say a man had walked into a nearby tire shop asking for help, claiming his car had broken down.

Moments later a gray car that was driving by made a u-turn on Effie Street and fired at the victim six times.

The man was transported to the hospital but later died.

The motive of the shooting is undetermined.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.