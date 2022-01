FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a robbery suspect.

Police said around 9:00 a.m. on Jan. 22 they were called for an armed robbery at the Valero on 4588 East Shields Avenue.

Surveillance cameras captured the robbery taking place and police are asking for anyone who can identify the suspect to call Detective Galaziz at (559) 621-2083.