Fresno Police ask for help identifying truck believed to be involved in hit-and-run crash that killed man in wheelchair

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) Police are looking for a truck after a man in a wheelchair was killed in a hit-and-run crash in west Fresno on Friday.

The crash happened at 6:17 p.m. 

According to police, the vehicle is a white, extended cab Chevy or GMC pickup with oversized off-road tires and aftermarket wheels. The vehicle should have right front damage and the rear 3rd brake light is non-functioning. 

The Fresno Police Department’s Hit-and-Run Unit is seeking your help in identifying the vehicle and the driver of this vehicle. 

RELATED: Man in wheelchair killed in NW Fresno hit-and-run identified

If you have any information regarding this vehicle or you witnessed this collision, please call Detective Michael Buessing at (559) 621-5066 or Detective Jeremy Maffei at (559) 621-5058

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know