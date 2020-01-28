Fresno Police ask for help identifying truck believed to be involved in hit-and-run crash that killed man in wheelchair

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) Police are looking for a truck after a man in a wheelchair was killed in a hit-and-run crash in west Fresno on Friday.

The crash happened at 6:17 p.m.

According to police, the vehicle is a white, extended cab Chevy or GMC pickup with oversized off-road tires and aftermarket wheels. The vehicle should have right front damage and the rear 3rd brake light is non-functioning.

The Fresno Police Department’s Hit-and-Run Unit is seeking your help in identifying the vehicle and the driver of this vehicle.

RELATED: Man in wheelchair killed in NW Fresno hit-and-run identified

If you have any information regarding this vehicle or you witnessed this collision, please call Detective Michael Buessing at (559) 621-5066 or Detective Jeremy Maffei at (559) 621-5058

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.