Fresno Police arrest man after investigation results in discovery of drugs, weapons within residence

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was arrested after an investigation resulted in the discovery of weapons and drugs, including 86 pounds of methamphetamine, within his southeast Fresno residence, according to Fresno Police.

Detectives attached to the Multi-Agency Gang Enforcement Consortium developed information regarding a large number of illegal drugs being distributed within the city, said Lt. Robert Beckwith. Police narcotics detectives and agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration followed up on the information and identified the location.

Further investigation confirmed that narcotics and weapons were being concealed and stored there.

On Monday, law enforcement officials surveilled the location in a residential area near Chestnut and Butler avenues and witnessed Fausto Pina, 31, leaving the area, Beckwith said. He had an outstanding felony warrant for robbery and was also on probation for robbery.

MAGEC detectives tried to stop Pina but he ran from them until he was apprehended a short time later.

A search warrant was authorized for Pina’s residence while he was arrested and booked into the Fresno County Jail on evidence seized and for also being an ex-felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, Beckwith said.

Officials found the following within Pina’s residence: