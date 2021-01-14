Fresno Police announce charges filed against gang member in connection to Christmas Day homicide

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Police announced Thursday that charges have been filed against a gang member suspected of killing a Fresno man in a drive-by shooting on Christmas Day.

Around 11 a.m., officers were sent to the area of 100 N Echo Avenue, just north of H and Divisadero streets for a report of a gunshot victim, said Lt. Larry Bowlan. George Garcia, 38, was found at the scene suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

Victim George Garcia, 38 (Fresno Police)

Garcia was taken to Community Regional Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

An investigation found that Garcia was standing in the front yard of a residence when a charcoal gray BMW, occupied by Sergio Sauceda Ochoa, 26, a known gang member, stopped in the street in front of him, Bowlan said. Ochoa fired several rounds toward Garcia, striking him multiple times.

The BMW then left south on Echo Avenue and out of view.

Ochoa was arrested and booked into the Fresno County Jail on Dec. 29 for unrelated domestic violence charges that stemmed from a prior incident.

On Jan. 7, officials charged Ochoa, who is on Post Release Community Supervision, on the murder of Garcia, Bowlan said.

Anyone with information regarding the murder case is urged to contact Fresno Police through Homicide Detective C. Franks at 559-621-2423 or Detective M. Romero at 559-621-2451 under case number 20-69681.