Fresno Police announce charges filed against gang member in connection to Christmas Day homicide

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Police announced Thursday that charges have been filed against a gang member suspected of killing a Fresno man in a drive-by shooting on Christmas Day.

Around 11 a.m., officers were sent to the area of 100 N Echo Avenue, just north of H and Divisadero streets for a report of a gunshot victim, said Lt. Larry Bowlan. George Garcia, 38, was found at the scene suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

Victim George Garcia, 38 (Fresno Police)

Garcia was taken to Community Regional Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

An investigation found that Garcia was standing in the front yard of a residence when a charcoal gray BMW, occupied by Sergio Sauceda Ochoa, 26, a known gang member, stopped in the street in front of him, Bowlan said. Ochoa fired several rounds toward Garcia, striking him multiple times.

The BMW then left south on Echo Avenue and out of view.

Ochoa was arrested and booked into the Fresno County Jail on Dec. 29 for unrelated domestic violence charges that stemmed from a prior incident.

On Jan. 7, officials charged Ochoa, who is on Post Release Community Supervision, on the murder of Garcia, Bowlan said.

Anyone with information regarding the murder case is urged to contact Fresno Police through Homicide Detective C. Franks at 559-621-2423 or Detective M. Romero at 559-621-2451 under case number 20-69681.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.