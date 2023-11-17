FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The suspect’s vehicle allegedly involved over the weekend in a fatal hit-and-run is being sought in Fresno by police, the Fresno Police Department said on Friday.

Officers say they were dispatched to the area of Clinton Avenue and Marks Avenue regarding a vehicle versus pedestrian traffic collision on Saturday, Nov. 11 around 6 p.m.

Police say the suspect fled eastbound on Clinton Avenue after striking a pedestrian who was crossing the street on Marks Avenue south of Clinton Avenue. The vehicle was last seen entering the ramp onto southbound Highway 99.

Despite life-saving measures, officers say the pedestrian was declared deceased at the hospital.

Collision Reconstruction and Hit and Run Detectives responded to the scene. They say the suspect vehicle is believed to be an early 2000’s white four-door Ford F-150 pickup truck with black rims. It will have minor damage to the front end including a missing portion of the front grill.

Courtesy: The Fresno Police Department. Courtesy: The Fresno Police Department.

Residents are encouraged to contact Detective Christopher Wyant at (559) 621-5052 or Detective Zack Chastain at (559) 621-5058 if they know information about the driver or the whereabouts of this vehicle.