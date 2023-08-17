FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 15-year-old male threatened a family member inside a home in Fresno Thursday evening according to the Fresno Police Department.

Officers responded to a family disturbance gun where a teen was threatening residents inside a home located around the intersection of West Kaviland and South Vagedes Avenue around 8:15 p.m.

Police say the family disturbance broke out because the 15-year-old suspect was mad at the family over a video game, and he pulled out a gun and threatened a family member who left the home and called 911.

According to officers, the mom stayed in the home with her son trying to calm him down, but she refused to come outside with her son. At one point the teen came to the entry of the door with his hands in his pockets.

Detectives say the mom was able to remove the gun and allowed police to take him into custody. The gun was inspected and turned out to be an airsoft gun.

As of now, there is no information regarding the crimes the teen would be facing.