FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE)– A vehicle going at a high-rated speed trying to flee from authorities collided with a big rig Tuesday evening according to the Fresno Police Department.

Just after 6:40 p.m., an officer of Fresno observed a gray SUV going at a high-rated speed. Police say the vehicle at one point reached 120 miles per hour.



Officers say about 20 minutes earlier a spot shooter activation from a shooting went off 1000 blocked Mayor Street. Nothing was struck in that incident, but officials say there was a description of a suspect vehicle involved in the shooting that match the description of the vehicle officers observed speeding near that same area.



The officer who had seen the gray SUV immediately called for assistance multiple units attempted to pull over the vehicle, but it took off at a high-rated speed. Officers did not initiate a pursuit with regard to public safety when the vehicle headed Eastbound from Jensen where it then got onto southbound Highway 41.



Just a few minutes after the air support unit arrived and kept watch of the suspect vehicle, police say. In Additional Fresno, County Sheriffs were advised and assisted. Police say the suspect vehicle then went on the southbound Cedar when it entered the intersection on Conejo and collided with a big rig.



There was major damage to the suspect vehicle and the big rig overturned, authorities say three to four individuals were found inside the suspect vehicle all of whom sustained non-life-threatening injuries. All individuals were transported to Community Regional Medical Center; luckily the big rig driver was not hurt in this incident.



Officers do say they do believe there is one outstanding suspect that fled into the orchards after the crash.



The intersection will be closed for the next hour officers say.