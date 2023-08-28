FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police released the name of one of the two “coyotes”, suspects in the migrant family kidnapping in Fresno on Monday.

Friday, police took 31-year-old Cristian Ortiz Coronado into custody on suspicion of human trafficking and kidnapping after he transported a migrant family from Mexico to Fresno.

Cristian Ortiz Coronado. Photo Courtesy: The Fresno Police Department.

On Friday, a police officer with the Fresno Police Department said he was flagged down by a community member near the intersection at Maple Avenue and Central Avenue. The victim was saying members of his family were just kidnapped and being held hostage.

The victim says he had agreed to pay the suspect money to transport his wife and two young children from the border of Mexico to Fresno, but upon arrival, the suspect demanded more money for the delivery of the family.

Officers say they began to argue. In the meantime, one of the victim’s family members grabbed the victim’s four-year-old daughter to save her, but the suspect drove off with the victim’s other son, an eight-year-old child, and his wife, who was around her 20s.

Police say they were able to track down the suspect in a parking lot in Madera, and they led the suspects back to Fresno where they took them into custody. There is no information as of now regarding the identity of the second suspect.