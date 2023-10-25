FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Over $30,000 in stolen merchandise and store damages are estimated following a burglary in a Columbia store in Fig Garden, the Fresno Police Department said on Wednesday.

According to the police, they received a call regarding a burglary prompted by an alarm at the Columbia store near the intersection between Palm and Shaw Avenues around 3:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers say they found that the entrance located on the north side of the store had been smashed through.

At this point, officers say the manager made a preliminary estimate of around $20,000 in stolen merchandise and $15,000 in damage.

This is an ongoing investigation.