FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department says an officer had his right ear partially detached from his head after tackling a suspect recently released from jail Thursday morning.

Police say they responded to the Citi Bank around 6:15 a.m. for an audible alarm at the bank near Kern Avenue and M Street.

Officials say when responding officers arrived, they noticed the business had broken windows. As officers were still arriving in the area, a suspect that was inside the building ran into the alley.

According to police, an officer gave chase and was able to tackle the suspect and detain him.

An assisting officer noticed that the arresting officer was bleeding profusely from his head and started rendering medical aid to him as well as taking over the detainment of the suspect that was in custody.

Police say the officer’s right ear was partially detached from his head at some point during the arrest. The officer was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Police say the 26-year-old suspect was arrested at least five times in the last couple of weeks and was released from jail at 2:00 a.m. Thursday morning.