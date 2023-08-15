FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is wanted by police after he allegedly walked out with merchandise from a retail store, says the Fresno Police Department Tuesday.

According to police, on July 17 around 6 p.m., a male suspect arrived at the Family Dollar located at 4007 East Ventura Avenue.

Police say the suspect loaded merchandise into a metal basket. Family Dollar employees asked the suspect that place the merchandise in a shopping cart per store policy, but he refused.

Officers state as the suspect attempted to leave the store with the merchandise, he was asked by staff to return the items. The suspect brandished a tire iron, pointing in the direction of an employee. The suspect then exited the store and left eastbound with the stolen merchandise.

Photo Courtesy: The Fresno Police Department.

The Fresno Police Department encourages anyone with information regarding the suspect to contact Detective Omar Barraza at (559) 621-6309.