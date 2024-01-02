FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is on the run after hitting a Fresno Police Department vehicle, as well as a citizen’s vehicle and a power pole during a pursuit, the Fresno Police Department announced on Tuesday.

Officers say they were patrolling around the area of Blackstone and Ashlan Avenues around 1:15 p.m. when they saw a blue Honda with stolen plates. Officers attempted to enforce a traffic stop, but the vehicle evaded them.

According to police, the vehicle made it to the area of Shaw and Maroa Avenues. At the same time, a police vehicle was attempting to cross the intersection when the suspect hit them, damaging the front. At this point, additional officers joined in the pursuit.

Officers say the pursuit reached the area of Clinton Avenue and Highway 99 when the suspect collided with a citizen’s vehicle. The suspect did not stop and continued through the area of Clinton and Valentine Avenues.

Officials report the pursuit ended when the suspect lost control of the vehicle and collided with a power pole, which ended up downing some power lines. The male suspect left the scene running northbound.

Police say a resident in the area of the 3200 block of West Princeton Avenue reported the suspect ran into their backyard. Officers used a search team to look for the suspect but were not able to find him.

According to police, neither the officer nor the citizen reported injuries.

Officers encourage residents to call 911 if they see something suspicious. They say the suspect might face charges on suspicion of possession of stolen vehicle, resisting arrest, and assault with a deadly weapon to a police officer.