FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police are looking for two suspects after one of them allegedly assaulted and robbed an elderly man, sending him to the hospital. The other suspect appeared to be working in conjunction with the first suspect, the Fresno Police Department said on Friday.

Police say on Nov. 23 at 5:30 p.m., the 62-year-old man sat down at the FAX bus stop at Blackstone Avenue and Griffith Avenue. A short time later, two men approached him and without reason, a man in a gray Ecko hoodie struck the victim. The victim was struck in the face and became unconscious.

According to police, the same suspect took money from the hand of the unconscious victim and then stomped him in the chest with his foot causing a broken rib.

The second man, who was wearing a black and red jersey, did not make contact with the victim but appeared to be working with the primary suspect, according to police.

Anyone with information on the identity of these suspects and/or their whereabouts, please contact Detective Paul Hill at (559) 621-6318.