FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who fled from police and later crashed a car barricaded himself into a person’s trailer Thursday evening, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say around 5:30 p.m. they made a traffic stop on a vehicle for traffic violations and contacted the driver who had a felony warrant. The driver fled in his vehicle and police did not pursue him.

A few minutes later, officers say they received a call about a car that crashed into a street sign near Belmont and Palm avenues and the driver jumped over a fence.

After setting up a perimeter, police say a business owner reported someone was hiding in their travel trailer in the back lot of their property.

Authorities say they attempted to get the suspect to surrender peacefully but received no response. They then entered the trailer with a K-9 and the suspect surrendered and was taken into custody.