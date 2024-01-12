FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is dead following a disturbance that led to a stabbing in Fresno on Friday night, the Fresno Police Department said.

Officers say they responded to a stabbing call in the area of White and Jackson Avenues at 8 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers say they found a man who had a stab wound on the upper portion of his body. The man was transported to a local hospital but ended up succumbing to his injuries.

Officers say there was a disturbance in one of the apartments that led to the stabbing. They say the victim was a male.

As of now, there is no information regarding any suspects or possible suspects. Police say the suspect might be a male known by the individuals residing in the unit.

This is an ongoing investigation.