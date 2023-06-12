FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A disturbance involving a male with a firearm threatening his partner was reported on Saturday evening, according to the Fresno Police Department on Monday.

According to the Fresno Police Department, officers responded to the 4600 block of East Alamos Avenue around 6:00 p.m. on Saturday for a disturbance involving an armed male. Upon arrival, they spoke to the victim who stated she was dating the subject causing the disturbance and that he brandished the firearm, assaulted, and threatened her before leaving the area.

Officers say they found a male matching the description of the subject while canvassing the area, and he was with a visible firearm in one of his pockets.

Officers state they detained the subject and found that the firearm was allegedly stolen from a nearby location.

Investigators say that they confirmed the suspect’s identity and he was arrested on suspicion of multiple firearm violations and domestic violence charges for the initial disturbance.