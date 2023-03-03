FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested in Fresno Friday afternoon after fleeing a collision into a nearby neighborhood, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say around 3:45 p.m., they responded to a traffic collision off Dakota Avenue and Highway 168 involving two parked cars and two moving cars. When they arrived on the scene, they were advised by the public that the man at fault for the collision fled to a nearby carport area.

When officers walked into the carport, they say a man matching their description jumped up and ran. He was shirtless and covered in blood which indicated he was involved in the collision. Additional officers in the area were called to set up a perimeter.

According to authorities, the man continued to run from them, attempting to break into homes in the neighborhood between Fountain Way and Andrews Avenue. The man resisted arrest but was eventually taken into custody.

Police say he was taken to a local hospital to have his injuries from the collision and fences he jumped over treated.

The Fresno Police Department says he is arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor DUI and hit and run.