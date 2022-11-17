Fresno PD looking for suspects in card reader scam

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police are currently searching for two men who attached a skimmer device to a card reader in a 7-11.

Police say on November 10 they responded to the 7-11 at 3005 West Ashlan Avenue regarding a skimmer device that was found.

The type of skimmer found and recovered was one that officers say covers the point of service terminal to mimic it while gathering ATM or credit card information.

Officials found surveillance video that reveals two men wearing construction vests and hard hats who distracted the clerk and installed the skimmer.

If you recognize these individuals you are asked to contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.

Police are advising that when using a Point of Service device with your card, pull on the actual device to make sure an overlay is not used.