FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is looking for three women after a suspected shoplifting case in a women’s clothing store at Fashion Fair Mall.

Police say, on Monday, Jan. 2, three women allegedly entered Victoria’s Secret at the mall and took merchandise valued at $1,636, and left without paying for it.

Fresno Police Department

The products included perfumes and women’s underwear. Police say store employees describe the three women as being verbally aggressive when employees attempted to interact with them.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Christal Derington at (559) 621-6408 or send an email to Christal.Derington@fresno.gov.