FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police are asking for the public’s help after a vehicle was reported missing following a residential burglary, the Fresno Police Department said on Thursday.

Police say on August 13, unknown suspect(s) committed a residential burglary located in the area of Shaw and Del Mar Avenue between 6:40 a.m. and 9:30 p.m.

According to the Fresno Police Department, during the burglary, a maroon Shelby Cobra Replica was stolen from the victim’s garage. The vehicle did not have a motor in it at the time.

Photo Courtesy: Fresno Police Department.

The Fresno Police Department encourages anyone with information regarding the vehicle’s whereabouts, or if they have seen it, to contact Detective Isaak at Jonathan.isaak@fresno.gov or (559) 621-6012.