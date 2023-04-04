FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Fresno police officers are on the search for a driver involved in a hit-and-run accident that damaged four parked cars.

Officials say around 7:51 pm, on Tuesday, officers were dispatched to the area of Martin Luther King Blvd., just north of Church Avenue, regarding a vehicle accident.

Someone had also reported hearing one gunshot, but when officers say they arrived on the scene, they determined there was no victim of a shooting and that it was just a loud bang from the collision.

Officers say the driver was driving at a high rate of speed and collided with four parked cars before taking off, allegedly to an apartment complex west of the accident.

There are no injuries or victims, authorities say.

Police are investigating and searching for the suspect.