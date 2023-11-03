FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was arrested in the parking lot of Hobby Lobby Friday evening after police discovered she was a suspect in a Halloween burglary and vehicle theft, the Fresno Police Department said.

Officers say they were conducting an investigation of a burglary from Oct. 31. Along with the burglary, a vehicle was also stolen, unrelated to the burglary.

Detectives identified a Hispanic female as the suspect in the vehicle burglary theft. Officers say they tracked the woman down to a parking lot in the Hobby Lobby at Blackstone Avenue.

Police say they coordinated with the district safety teams and multiple officers arrived on the scene. Officers commanded her to step out of the vehicle but she refused to do so.

After around two hours, police say they were able to take her into custody with the help of a K-9 officer.

Officers say the Hobby Lobby was placed in a temporary lockdown and customers, as well as employees, stayed behind doors.