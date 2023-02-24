FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department announced an arrest of an employee related to alleged child pornography.

On Friday detectives from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC), arrested 49-year-old Jose M. Gonzalez at his home in Orange Cove.

Police say Gonzalez had been employed with the Fresno Police Department since 2016 and worked as a clerk in the Records Section.

Officials say Gonzalez was removed from his employment with the City of Fresno immediately following the arrest.

“All employees of the Fresno Police Department, both sworn and professional, are entrusted

with the safety of our community. We take this responsibility very seriously and thoroughly

investigate all allegations of misconduct. The serious allegations against Mr. Gonzalez

warranted the investigation by our law enforcement partners with ICAC and the initial criminal

findings justify our decision to remove him from employment with the City of Fresno.”

–Chief Paco Balderrama

Police say Gonzalez was booked into the Fresno County Jail, charged with Penal Code 311.11,

Possession of Child Pornography (felony).