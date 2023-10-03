FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An alleged convicted felon has been arrested after running away from police, the Fresno Police Department said on Tuesday.

Southwest officers say they attempted to talk with a male walking in the area of Belgravia and Elm Avenue. As officers approached, the male fled and discarded a firearm as he ran. He was quickly detained and officers located a loaded, short-barrel shotgun.

Officers say the man was found to be a convicted felon on probation with a felony warrant for his arrest, and an active gang member. His home and vehicle were open to search and seizure.

Inside the vehicle, police say they located two additional firearms. In the home, officers located three additional firearms, firearm accessories, over 5,000 rounds of various ammunition, gang indicia, and narcotics. Firearms were found to be serialized and unserialized.

According to the Fresno Police Department, the male was arrested and booked into the Fresno County Jail on his warrant and on suspicion of multiple firearm charges.