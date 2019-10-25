Fresno PD, CHP respond to a gang shooting in west Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police and California Highway Patrol are investigating a gang shooting in west Fresno Friday.
Authorities are investigating the shooting that happened just after 3 p.m. on northbound Highway 99 near Belmont Avenue, and scene ended up near Clinton and West avenues.
A victim in the car was struck, police say. Four others, including a toddler, were in the car when it was shot.
The victim was grazed by a bullet, and CHP officials say the shooting could have been worse.
Anyone with information can contact Fresno PD at 559-621-7000.
