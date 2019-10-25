Fresno PD, CHP respond to a gang shooting in west Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police and California Highway Patrol are investigating a gang shooting in west Fresno Friday.

Authorities are investigating the shooting that happened just after 3 p.m. on northbound Highway 99 near Belmont Avenue, and scene ended up near Clinton and West avenues.

A victim in the car was struck, police say. Four others, including a toddler, were in the car when it was shot.

The victim was grazed by a bullet, and CHP officials say the shooting could have been worse.

Anyone with information can contact Fresno PD at 559-621-7000.

#BREAKING: Car with an apparent bullet hole pulled over at Warren and Clinton. Fresno PD on scene. They say they’re just here until CHP arrives and takes over because the shooting happened on the freeway. Waiting for details. pic.twitter.com/tczgbsTGns — A.J. Kato (@AJKatoTV) October 25, 2019

