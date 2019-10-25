Breaking News
Here’s everything we know about Sunday night’s ‘mass casualty’ shooting in Fresno

Fresno PD, CHP respond to a gang shooting in west Fresno

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police and California Highway Patrol are investigating a gang shooting in west Fresno Friday.

Authorities are investigating the shooting that happened just after 3 p.m. on northbound Highway 99 near Belmont Avenue, and scene ended up near Clinton and West avenues.

A victim in the car was struck, police say. Four others, including a toddler, were in the car when it was shot.

The victim was grazed by a bullet, and CHP officials say the shooting could have been worse.

Anyone with information can contact Fresno PD at 559-621-7000.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact Investigative Reporter Erik Rosales and let him be

On Your Side.

Email erikrosales@cbsfresno.com