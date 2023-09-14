FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officers with the Fresno Police bike unit arrested a convicted felon with a loaded handgun in southeast Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say they responded to Peach and Clay avenues regarding a man at a bus stop with a firearm in his waistband. Officers say they were able to contact the man and safely located the loaded firearm.

Investigators say the man was found to be a convicted felon and on active probation for firearm-related charges.

The man was arrested and booked into the Fresno County Jail on numerous firearm-related charges and a probation violation, according to police.