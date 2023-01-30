FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is asking for the community’s help in solving a cold case homicide that occurred in 2012.

According to police, on December 31, 2011, around 11:42 p.m. Fresno PD received a call about a shooting victim in the 2700 block of North Hughes Avenue. 26-year-old Sarah Kay Roberts was found in the roadway by her brother as he was driving to pick her up from a New Year’s Eve party. Sarah was immediately transported to a local hospital but died from her injuries.

Police say that homicide detectives determined that Sarah was an innocent bystander caught in an exchange of gunfire between the two groups.

Officers say, she was the first homicide victim of 2012 for the City of Fresno and this year makes the 11th anniversary of her death. She was a devoted daughter to her parents and left behind two children.

The Fresno Police Department says that the Governor’s office has offered a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for her death.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Fresno PD Homicide Detective Sergeant Chris Serrano at (559) 621-2440. You can remain anonymous.