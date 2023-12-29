FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An investigation is underway after seven people were transported to the hospital as a result of an alleged DUI crash, the Fresno Police Department said.

Officers say they responded to a traffic collision call around 3:40 p.m. in the area of Willow and Olive Avenues.

Upon arrival, officers say they learned from witnesses that a dark blue sedan was traveling westbound on Olive Avenue at a high rate of speed. The vehicle crossed the intersection on Willow Avenue during a red light and collided with a white vehicle that was traveling southbound and was trying to make a left turn onto Olive Avenue.

Officers say as a result of the crash, the sedan rolled over and another vehicle was struck.

Police say a total of seven were transported to the hospital, including the driver of the sedan. Four of them were transported initially suffering from critical injuries, but as of Friday evening, police say their status is stable.

The driver of the blue sedan is under investigation on suspicion of DUI.

The Fresno Police Department encourages drivers to not drive impaired and to plan with a sober driver if they plan to drink.