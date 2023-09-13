FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman, a man, and a male juvenile were arrested after police found a concealed firearm in their hotel room, the Fresno Police Department said on Wednesday.

Northwest patrol officers say they were following up on a theft case in the area of Blackstone and Ashlan Avenues when they located a female suspect near her rented hotel room. Officers contacted an adult female, an adult male, and a juvenile male.

Officers say they conducted a compliance check of the hotel room rented to the adult female. The female suspect was found to be on active probation on suspicion of possession of a concealed firearm in public, and the adult male was found to be on active parole for suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Detectives say they discovered the juvenile had brought a firearm into the hotel room and officers were able to locate the hidden firearm. The juvenile was taken into custody on suspicion of being a minor in possession of a firearm, as well as possessing a short-barrel shotgun and booked at the Juvenile Justice Center.

According to police, the adult male, and father of the juvenile, were arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm. The female was arrested on suspicion of separate drug charges and they were booked into the Fresno County Jail.