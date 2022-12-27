Rocks glass of whisky with handcuffs and keys symbolizing drunk driving arrest

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – 13 drivers were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence at a DUI operation conducted by the Fresno Police Department just before the Christmas weekend.

The checkpoint took place at Clovis Avenue and Lamona Avenue from 9:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. starting on Friday, Dec. 23.

Authorities say, in addition to the 13 DUI arrests, 18 drivers were cited on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle without a license or with a suspended/revoked one.

One driver was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm in a vehicle, according to the Fresno Police Department.

The occupants of 199 vehicles were checked as part of the checkpoint.

Another DUI checkpoint is scheduled to be held on December 31.