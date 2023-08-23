FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect has been detained as a result of a shooting investigation in the area of the Fashion Fair Mall Wednesday night, police say.

According to the Fresno Police Department, a little after 8 p.m. they received a call night regarding a shooting at the 645 block of East Shaw Avenue.

Officers say there was a shot fired and a vehicle was struck.

According to security footage, there were two groups of individuals in a verbal disturbance. One of them pulled out a firearm and shot at the other group. The vehicle that was struck is missing.

Police say there are two suspects, and the shooting took place when the mall was closing, but there were a few people inside. The firearm used in the shooting was found by police in a trash can.